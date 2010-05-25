Google Chrome for Mac: Ready, beta, now stable!

Tuesday, May 25, 2010 at 8:59 AMIn the past five months, we’ve counted lines of code, given thanks in Lego, and even waxed poetic -- but most importantly, we’ve been working hard on bringing Google Chrome for Mac from its initial beta to the stable channel.
Today, I’m happy to announce that Google Chrome for Mac is being promoted out of beta to our stable channel. We believe that it provides not only the stability, performance and polish that every Mac user expects, but also a seamless native Mac application experience that Mac users will feel instantly at home with.
(First dev, then beta, now stable! Many thanks to Christoph Niemann)
Just like its Windows and Linux siblings, the stable version of Chrome for Mac comes with all the goodness of one of our biggest speed improvements to date. We’ve worked to make Chrome for Mac fast, fully-featured and extensible - with access to more than 4,500 extensions in the gallery. Some of Chrome for Mac’s most-requested features are now available, including full-screen mode (just hit Command + Shift + F!), easy and powerful bookmark management, as well as the ability to synchronize not only bookmarks, but also browser preferences across computers.
For those of you already on the beta channel, you’ll be auto-updated to the stable channel soon - or, if you don’t want to wait, you can download the stable version of Chrome for Mac today. If you later decide that you’d like to return to the beta channel to experience new, experimental features and improvements, you can always find the link back to the beta channel on google.com/chrome.