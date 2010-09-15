An HTTP Fetcher Class for Mac OS X and iOS Apps

By Greg Robbins, Software Engineer



#import "GTMHTTPFetcher.h"



NSURL *url = [NSURL URLWithString:@"http://www.example.com/"];

NSURLRequest *request = [NSURLRequest requestWithURL:url];

GTMHTTPFetcher* myFetcher = [GTMHTTPFetcher fetcherWithRequest:request];

[myFetcher beginFetchWithDelegate:self

didFinishSelector:@selector(myFetcher:finishedWithData:error:)];





- (void)myFetcher:(GTMHTTPFetcher *)fetcher

finishedWithData:(NSData *)retrievedData

error:(NSError *)error {

// if error is not nil, the fetch succeeded

}





[myFetcher beginFetchWithCompletionHandler:^(NSData *retrievedData,

NSError *error) {

// check the error and use the retrieved data here

}];

