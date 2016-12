Use Chrome like a pro

Google Voice - Make calls, send SMS, preview inbox and get notified of new messages right in your browser (US only).



Send from Gmail - Makes Gmail your default email application and provides a button to compose a Gmail message to quickly share a link via email.



iReader - View news stories and other articles in a very easy to read, clutter-free, scrollable display.



Google Dictionary - View definitions easily as you browse the web, similar to using ⌘-Option-D in other Mac applications.



delicious bookmarks - Integrate your bookmarks with Google Chrome with the official Chrome extension for Delicious, the world's leading social bookmarking service.



Instachrome - Collect articles from around the Internet to read them on the web with Instapaper.



Two months ago, Chrome team members shared a list of their favorite extensions on the Official Google blog . This time around, we asked Mac aficionados on the Chrome team to share with us the extensions they like the most. Below is a list of their favorite extensions.These are just a few extensions to help enhance your web browsing experience and address the most requested features. If you don’t have Google Chrome yet, you can download it here . There are more than 7,000 extensions to choose from in our Google Chrome Extensions gallery , so you’ll be sure to find the right extensions for you.Posted by Mike Pinkerton, Staff Software Engineer