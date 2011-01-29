Simian: Mac OS X package deployment via App Engine

Administration of software packages on the Mac platform can often be daunting. Google’s Mac Operations and Security teams evaluated several solutions for OS X package deployment, but unfortunately none of them met all of our required features. We decided to build our own solution to do the following:



Deploy new or updated software by targeting a single Mac or tens of thousands.

Push security patches, whether the Mac is on an internal network/VPN or not.

Force mandatory installation of some packages, while allowing others to be optional.

Tightly manage Apple-provided updates.

Scale without deploying and maintaining additional server infrastructure.

Obtain reports on all of this and the fleet overall.

By John Randolph and Justin McWilliams, Google Corporate Platforms Engineering Team